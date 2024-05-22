Antonella's Pizzeria - University 7591 University Blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Caprese
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze$9.95
- Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese served with our made-from-scratch tomato sauce$9.95
- Cold Antipasto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, olives, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes drizzled with balsamic glaze$13.95
- Garlic Knots
Fresh dough hand-tied into small knots with Romano, garlic and olive oil served with our made-from-scratch tomato sauce$6.95+
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
- Wings (10 (Pieces)
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing$14.95
- Wings (20 Pieces)
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing$24.95
- Wings (30 Pieces)
Served with celery & bleu cheese dressing$34.95
- Soup of the Day$5.00
Salad
- Small House Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini$5.95
- Large House Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncini$8.95
- Small Antonella's Antipasto
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and roasted red peppers$7.95
- Large Antonella's Antipasto
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and roasted red peppers$9.95
- Small Greek Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, banana peppers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives$7.95
- Large Greek Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, banana peppers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives$9.95
- Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons$5.95
- Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, Parmesan cheese, and croutons$8.95
- Small Tri-color Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, and diced fresh mozzarella, served with house dressing, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze$7.95
- Large Tri-color Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, and diced fresh mozzarella, served with house dressing, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze$9.95
Heroes
- Sausage, Peppers & Onion Hero$10.95
- Sausage Parmigiana Hero$10.95
- Meatball Parmigiana Hero$10.95
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$11.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$10.95
- Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$11.95
- Ham & Cheese Hero
Served hot or cold. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing$9.95
- Prosciutto & Mozzarella Hero
Served hot or cold. Fresh basil, tomatoes, and olive oil, drizzled with balsamic glaze$11.95
- Antonella's Combo Hero
Served hot or cold. Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and house dressing$11.95
Create Your Own Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Specialty Pizza
- 10" Antonella's Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$17.95
- 10" Bianca
Fresh garlic, Romano cheese, ricotta, and mozzarella (no sauce)$17.95
- 10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, diced tomato, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and hot buffalo sauce$18.95
- 10" Half Specialty
- 10" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$17.95
- 10" Margherita
Romano cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, olive oil, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$17.95
- 10" Meat Lovers
Ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$17.95
- 10" Primavera
Ricotta, spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, and mozzarella (no sauce)$17.95
- 10" Spinach & Tomato
Spinach, diced tomato, fresh garlic, romano cheese, and mozzarella (no sauce)$17.95
- 10" Surf N' Turf
Shrimp, bacon, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$18.95
- 10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$17.95
- 14" Antonella's Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$20.95
- 14" Bianca
Fresh garlic, Romano cheese, ricotta, and mozzarella (no sauce)$20.95
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, diced tomato, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and hot buffalo sauce$21.95
- 14" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$20.95
- 14" Margherita
Romano cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, olive oil, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$20.95
- 14" Meat Lovers
Ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$20.95
- 14" Primavera
Ricotta, spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, and mozzarella (no sauce)$20.95
- 14" Specialty Pizza
- 14" Spinach & Tomato
Spinach, diced tomato, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, and mozzarella (no sauce)$20.95
- 14" Surf N Turf
Shrimp, bacon, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$21.95
- 14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$20.95
- 16" Antonella's Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$23.95
- 16" Bianca
Fresh garlic, Romano cheese, ricotta, and mozzarella (no sauce)$23.95
- 16" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, diced tomato, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and hot buffalo sauce$24.95
- 16" Grandmas Pie$24.95
- 16" Hawaiian
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$23.95
- 16" Margherita
Romano cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, olive oil, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$23.95
- 16" Meat Lovers
Ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$23.95
- 16" Primavera
Ricotta, spinach, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, and mozzarella (no sauce)$23.95
- 16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" Spinach & Tomato
Spinach, diced tomato, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, and mozzarella (no sauce)$23.95
- 16" Surf N' Turf
Shrimp, bacon, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$24.95
- 16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, red peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce$23.95
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, diced tomato, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and hot buffalo sauce
Calzone
- Small Cheese Calzone$11.95
- Large Cheese Calzone$18.95
- Small Antonella's Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$13.95
- Large Antonella's Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$21.95
- Small Vegetarian Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, and red peppers$13.95
- Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, and red peppers$21.95
- Small Meat Lovers Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball & pepperoni$13.95
- Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball & pepperoni$21.95
Stromboli
- Cheese Stromboli$11.95+
- Large Cheese Stromboli$18.95
- Antonella's Boli
Mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$13.95+
- Large Antonella's Boli
Mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$21.95
- Veggiboli
Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, and red peppers$13.95+
- Large Veggiboli
Mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, and red peppers$20.95
- Hawaiianboli
Mozzarella, pineapple, and ham$13.95+
- Large Hawaiianboli
Mozzarella, pineapple, and ham$20.95
- Phillaboli
Mozzarella, sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$14.95+
- Large Phillaboli
Mozzarella, sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, and red peppers$22.95
- Meatboli
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, and pepperoni$13.95+
- Large Meatboli
Mozzarella, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, and pepperoni$21.95
Pasta
Signature Pasta
Oven Baked Pasta
Eggplant
Chicken
Shrimp
Sides/Kids Plates
- Pasta with Tomato Sauce$7.95
- Pasta with Alfredo Sauce$8.95
- Pasta with Pink Sauce$8.95
- Pasta with Meat Sauce$8.95
- Pasta with butter$7.95
- Meatballs (2 Pieces)$6.95
- Sausage (2 Pieces)$6.95
- Grilled Chicken$6.95
- French Fries$4.95
- Roasted Broccoli Garlic & Oil$5.95
- 4 Oz Tomato Sauce$0.75
- Alfredo Sauce$5.95
- Pink Sauce*$5.95
- Half Italian Bread$1.50
- Full Italian Bread$3.00
- Arincini Rice Ball$5.95
- pasta and meatball$8.95